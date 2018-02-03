The two victims who died in the accident were college students and have been identified as Sanjay Basu and Biswajit Bhuniya. After the accident, the road connecting IT sector of Salt Lake with the city was also closed for traffic movement for hours. The angry protesters torched three buses, vandalised a police vehicle and attacked a fire engine that had come to douse the fire.

Massive clashes were reported from Kolkata’s Chingrighata area after a bus reportedly jumped the signal, moving down two youths. The incident infuriated the locals, who came out on streets and started pelting stones at policemen for alleged dereliction of duty. The angry protesters torched three buses, vandalised a police vehicle and attacked a fire engine that had come to douse the fire. They complained that the cause of the accident was police negligence. After the mob became uncontrollable, police used canes to disperse them.

The road connecting IT sector of Salt Lake with the city was also closed for traffic movement for hours. The two victims who died in the accident were college students and have been identified as Sanjay Basu and Biswajit Bhuniya. Local Trinamool Congress MLA said he has spoken to the locals and will adress their problems soon. “The locals want a subway to cross the busy road. I have spoken to them to understand their problems. The government will try to help the families of the two students who died,” local Trinamool Congress MLA Sujit Basu told Hindustan Times.

West Bengal: Two pedestrians died after being hit by a bus at Kolkata's Chingrighata crossing. Heavy police deployment in the area amidst protests by locals against the accident, bus torched. pic.twitter.com/Mu16nKdvFR — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

The accident comes three days after 43 people were killed in Murshidabad after a bus fell into the Gogra canal at Balirghat area of Bengal. The bus, travelling from Karimpur district to Malda, fell into the river in Doulatabad and sank. As per reports, the driver was talking on the phone when he lost the control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered an inspection of the bridge from which the bus fell into the canal.