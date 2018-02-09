A dance teacher of Carmel Primary School in Kolkata was detained by police on Friday after he was accused of allegedly molesting a Class 2 student of the same school for two months. Enraged at the ignorance of the school authorities, aggravated parents are staging a protest at the school premises.

A horrific incident has surfaced on Friday from the state of Bengal where a Class 2 student of Carmel Primary School in Deshpriya Park, Kolkata was allegedly molested by a school teacher. Enraged at the ignorance of the school authorities, aggravated parents are staging a protest at the school premises. The local police have reached the spot and trying to contain the situation before it goes out of hand. The accused has been detained by the police and a probe is now underway.

According to reports, a dance teacher of Carmel Primary School, Kolkata was accused of allegedly molesting a minor student of the same school. The teacher molested the child for two months before the victim elaborated the matter to parents. The parents immediately complained to the school and demanded strict action against the teacher but the complaint fell on deaf ears of school authorities. The parents narrated the harrowing experience of their child to their relatives and other parents, who in turn barged into the school.

West Bengal: Parents staged protest in front of Carmel Primary School after a teacher allegedly molested a student of Class 2, accused teacher detained by police. pic.twitter.com/9gSxJ0bhwN — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2018

Upon reaching the school in Deshpriya Park, the angry parents got hold of the teacher and started beating him up. The police officials present at the spot rescued the accused from the mob attack and detained him. Nevertheless, the parents have continued their protest outside the school which has disrupted the traffic at Rashbehari Avenue. The police have taken cognizance of the matter and an investigation is underway.