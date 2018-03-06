A 3-year-old minor was raped in a parked bus on a Kolkata street while her brother kept begging the accused to leave her alone. The incident happened on the Canal Road in Kolkata where the two siblings were busy playing with a ball. The ball went near the bus when the 45-year-old accused lured the victim inside and raped her.

In a dreadful incident reported from Kolkata, a three-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault by a 45-year-old inside a parked bus. The girl was busy playing with her 5-year-old brother when she was lured inside the bus by the accused and was raped. Her brother meanwhile kept begging for her to be left alone but the accused cleaner turned deaf ears to his pleads.Brutality against children and the cases of minor rapes have surged unprecedently in the country in past few years. The latest case from Bengal’s capital has sent shockwaves across the country.

The incident happened on the Canal Road in Kolkata when a 45-year-old cleaner Sheikh Muna dragged a three-year-old girl in a bus and committed the disgusting act. After crying outside the bus for hours, her brother decided to inform his mother. After knowing about the incident from her son, the mother alarmed her neighbours and the minor girl was rescued. As per a TOI report, The neighbours came and rescued the baby girl and thrashed the rapist soundly before calling the police.

The two siblings were playing with a ball which fell near the bus, when the girl reached for the ball, Munna lured her inside and didn’t let his brother in. The 5-year-old brother as per uncle who filed a police complaint said he kept banging the bus door but to no avail. The victim was admitted to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors said that she’d been mercilessly brutalised and were bleeding profusely.

“The little boy kept banging on the shut door, calling for his sister and crying that she be left alone. He then ran home and called his mother when he realised that the door would not open,” the victim’s uncle told TOI. “We saw the girl lying on a bus seat. Munna had blood on his hands and trousers. The child’s clothes were torn and she was bleeding profusely,” the uncle added. The police are currently investigating the case and a forensic probe has been launched in the case.

