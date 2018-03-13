The authorities at Kamala Balika Vidyalaya faced a protest on Monday after the angry guardians got to know that the institution has accused the 10 girls of lesbianism. According to the headmistress, a few students have complained against the girls, who later admitted it. The headmistress managed to the students to first admit it and then got it in writing.

Considering it as a sensitive issue, she does not want to spread it out, she asked the girls to write it down (image for representation)

The authorities at Kamala Balika Vidyalaya faced a protest on Monday after the angry guardians got to know that the institution has accused the 10 girls of lesbianism. As per authorities, the step was taken to bring the girls on the right track whereas the parents accused the management of forcibly obtaining the written admissions of the 10 students. The guardians surrounded the school building following a verbal spat with the headmistress of the school.

According to the headmistress, a few students have complained against the girls, who later admitted it. “Some students had complained against 10 students of indulging in such behaviour. We called those students and they admitted it. Considering the sensitive nature of the issue, I asked them to admit it in writing. I have got written admissions from all 10 students,” the acting headmistress was quoted by a leading news agency. She further added that the parents were called to discuss the matter with them so that the girls could be taken on the right course through efforts both at home and in school.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad shocker! Daughter bludgeons mother to death over gay relationship with teacher

The headmistress managed to the students to first admit it and then got it in writing. Considering it as a sensitive issue, she does not want to spread it out, she asked the girls to write it down. Meanwhile, the guardians have rubbished all the allegations of the headmistress. According to a guardian, if two people hold hands, or put an arm on each other’s shoulders, it does not refer that they are lesbians.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Hyderabad shocker! 19-year-old student stabbed to death on his way to exam

ALSO READ: Delhi women set new goals! Zero fined for driving under influence of alcohol in 2017

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App