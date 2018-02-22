In a shocking video, a driver of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was caught repairing his mobile phone while driving the bus. As per KSRTC senior officials, the driver was suspended after the preliminary inquiry has shown his mistake. The driver's statement has been also recorded.

In a shocking video, a driver of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was caught repairing his mobile phone while driving the bus. The incident took place on Wednesday, February 21. The diver of the state-run bus was repairing his mobile phone while the vehicle was jam-packed with the passengers. The incident took place in KL 15-7780 limited ordinary bus which was going from Kottayam to Kumily. The entire video of the incident was captured by one of the passengers, who later uploaded the video online and it went viral on social media.

In the video, driver MR Jayachandran can be seen as repairing his mobile phone even as the bus was moving through a busy street. The driver is repairing his mobile phones with both of his hands, neglecting the fact that he has to handle the steering too. He is barely looking at the road giving an invitation to a major accident. The fact is clear from the video that the driver is only concerned about repairing his mobile phone even though he is driving the vehicle too. The entire incident has raised an alarm regarding the alertness of the drivers while riding the vehicles packed with passengers.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad: Class 11 student arrested for molesting class 5 student in school bus

After the incident came to light, Kerala Chief Minister’s office directed KSRTC MD to take an immediate action. As per KSRTC senior officials, the driver was suspended after the preliminary inquiry has shown his mistake. The driver’s statement has been also recorded. The KSRTC officials will have to submit the entire report of the incident too. The action of the driver has clearly put the lives of dozens of passengers in danger as NH 183 has many dangerous curves. Watch the entire incident of the video here:

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: 7 die, 30 injured in a bus accident in Karnataka

ALSO READ: Indore: 5 school children, bus driver killed after DPS bus collides with truck on Kanadia Road

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App