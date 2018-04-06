The granddaughter of the former Bihar CM Daroga Rai is going to marry Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap joined politics before the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. He also contested the Mahua and also formed Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS) in order to counter Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He dropped out from school to pursue full-time politics.

The granddaughter of the former Bihar CM Daroga Rai is going to marry Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav. The wedding is going to take place on May 12 in Patna. The engagement ceremony will be held later this month. The venue for the marriage is Patna’s Veterinary college grounds. Aishwarya, according to media reports did her schooling at the Notre Dame Academy in Patna in Bihar, later she moved to Delhi to pursue higher studies.

Tej Pratap was also part of a controversy for constructing a temple on a vacant government land near the CM's house without permission. Tej Pratap has always been in less limelight since his elder brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has always been more visible in the political domain. However, he was given portfolios such as Heath.

He became the cabinet minister in Nitish Kumar’s government from November 2015 until July 2017. It is also said that he owns a petrol pump in Patna whose licence was terminated as wrong information was allegedly provided about his land ownership in 2012. Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav stirred a controversy by claiming that he would build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with bricks from Bihar if the party gains victory in the 2020 assembly elections.

He dropped out from school to pursue full-time politics.

