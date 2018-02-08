In land grab case, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday attacked the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his silence on the Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is one of the accused in the case. The statement comes a day after the FIR was lodged against the Giriraj Singh in Danapur police station. Former Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said will Nitish too ask for Giriraj resignation, listening to his conscience.

Even after the FIR was lodged against Singh, Nitish Kumar has remained silent, the RJD leader said, adding, “Will he break the alliance with the BJP?” Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United is a BJP ally and Giriraj Singh is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nawada Lok Sabha seat. “Where have Nitish Kumar’s ethics gone and why is he not speaking on the issue of Giriraj Singh?” Tejashwi said. The case against Singh was lodged on the order of the Patna Civil Court. Singh has been accused of forcibly grabbing two acres of land in Danapur.

Danapur police station officer-in-charge Sandip Kumar Singh said that police has started an investigation into the case. Tejashwi Yadav further said that Giriraj Singh is the same Minister from whose house in Patna crores in cash were seized soon after he became a minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“What happened to that case?” Tejashwi said as he also attacked senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, “He is known for making a statement on everything. But why was country’s biggest afwah man (rumour master) keeping mum on the issue of Giriraj Singh?”