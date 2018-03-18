Forrest officials took several hours and managed to tranquilise the leopard which was entered the residential building in Thane's Ulhasnagar. The security guards of the building alerted the residents after they spotted the animal entering the building on CCTV footage. The residents are now blaming the authorities and asking how the big cat managed to come here. We don't even have forests near-by.

A leopard which was entered the residential building in Thane’s Ulhasnagar was rescued by the forest officials. The officials took several hours to search the animal and finally managed to complete their operation. The animal managed to enter the building after leaping over a wall. The security guards of the multi-story building in Bharatiya Chowk issued the red alert after they spotted the animal entering the building on CCTV footage. Talking about the incident, a resident of the building said, “When we saw the leopard entering and leaping over a wall on the CCTV near the entrance gate of the building.”

However, the forest officials have claimed they are doubtful as to how the leopard managed to enter the building. Soon after spotting the animal on CCTV, residents of the building called the forest officials for help. Following the call, the forest officials along with fire department reached the location and after several hours of search, they managed to spot and calm down the animal.The Range Forest Officer Santosh Kank said, “After several rounds of search we managed to tranquilise the animal. The leopard will be transported shortly. The residents are now blaming the authorities and asking how the big cat managed to come here. We don’t even have forests near-by.”

#WATCH A leopard entered a residential area in Thane's Ulhasnagar, it was later rescued by forest department officials #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IDeELF6W42 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018

In January, a leopard was rescued from Bengaluru residential area after 9 hours long operation by forest officials. The leopard, straying from a nearby forest area and entered the house at Jayanagar area around 9 am when the man’s mother and wife were alone inside. Yesterday, in Dibrugarh’s Betoni a leopard was killed by villagers after it allegedly attacked and injured the 7 persons. The forest official reached the spot nearly after 1 hour to rescue the big cat. After nearly 2 two hours of the search operation, villagers managed to corner the leopard in a nearby forest.

