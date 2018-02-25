A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) court in Mohali has ordered to pay a whopping amount of Rs 57 lakh to the mother and widow of a deceased, who died in a road accident. The accident took place in May last year when Avtar Singh's bike was rammed by Ajay Kumar from behind. During his treatment, Avtar Singh succumbed to his injuries in Chandigarh PGI. Following the incident, Avtar Singh wife and mother filed an application in the tribunal court claiming Rs 70 lakh as compensation.

In a big relief for accident victims and a lesson for traffic violators, a Tribunal court in Punjab’s Kharar has awarded a compensation of Rs 57 lakh to the mother and wife of a deceased, who died in a road accident. 29-year-old Avtar Singh’s bike was hit by a speeding car in Punjab’s Kharar last year. Avtar Singh, a resident of Kharar, used to work as reinforcing fitter and a light duty driver in Dubai. Following the incident, the family of deceased filed an application in Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) claiming monetary relief of 70 lakh citing the 1800 Arab Emirates Dirham (31,644 Rs) pm salary of Avatar Singh.

As per the application submitted by the victims at MACT court, the accident took place on May 7 last year, when Avtar Singh along with his brother Amarjit was returning from a marriage function in Kharar when a car rashly driven by Ajay Kumar rammed into Avtar’s motorcycle from behind. Following the incident, Avtar suffered a head injury and multiple injuries in other parts of the body. He was rushed to city’s Civil Hospital but keeping in mind his serious injuries, he was referred to the Chandigarh PGI for treatment by the doctors of Civil Hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries on May, 8 last year.

Meanwhile, the rash driver Ajay Kumar managed to abscond. After the incident, Mohali police registered a case against Ajay Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections 279, 304A. But, the traffic offender Ajay Kumar claimed that a false case had been filed against him by Avtar’s family and told the MACT court that no accident had taken place due to rash driving by him. Also, the owner of the car denied the accident. While hearing the matter, MACT court recorded the statement of Avtar’s brother Amarjit as an eyewitness.

After hearing both parties arguments, Balbir Singh’s court ordered the offender Ajay Kumar, owner of the car and insurance company to pay total Rs 57, 30, 010 compensation with 7.5% interest p.a from the date of the application filed. The court directed that out of total compensation, 30% will be given to Avtar’s mother and 70% to his widow.

