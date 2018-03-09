Asserting Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tripura said that the central government will extend its full support in the march of development. PM Modi was in Agartala to attend the swearing-in ceremony of first BJP government in Tripura, after 25 years of CPI(M) rule. Biplab Kumar Deb and Jishnu Deb Varma took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively along with leaders from BJP’s alliance partner. Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura.

Fulfilling his Tripura assembly pre-election promise, Narendra Modi reached Tripura’s capital, Agartala to attend the swearing-in ceremony of first Bhartiya Janata Party’s government in the red bastion, Tripura. The BJP government took charge of the state after getting 2/3 majority in assembly elections. While addressing swearing-in ceremony at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala, he said, ” The central government will provide you full support in the march towards development with the motto of cooperative federalism defined in the constitution.

Let’s take the state to a new height so that we can change the lives of people. Pointing towards Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Modi said the newly elected government by the people of Tripura will serve the people and try to focus on development, good governance, people’s participation. He said, “As Prime Minister, I have visited northeast states many times, India stands with you and understands the concerns of the northeast. Urging people’s support, Modi said the state may have inexperience government but has the passion to develop the state at the rapid rate. Today is the historic day for Tripura. It feels like the state is celebrating Diwali.

Before the PM Modi’s address, Biplab Kumar Deb and Jishnu Deb Varma took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. Along with two leaders, seven other ministers also took the oath, including Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura’s chief NC Debbarma. On this occasion, PM Modi said that the BJP government at Centre will provide the full support to the all over development.

Modi added that north-eastern region has lots of potentials and opportunities which have to be explored for its development. Almost two days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dethroned the two-decade-old CPI-M government of Manik Sarkar in Tripura during Assembly Elections, the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia was brought down using a bulldozer.

