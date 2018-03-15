Shashikala’s nephew and Close aide to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha, TTV Dhinakaran has launched Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam a new political front. Southern politics witnessed a big change today, as heavyweight politician TTV Dhinakaran made his political debut and unveiled a new political party in Madurai today. TTV Dhinakaran is also holding a chair from RK Nagar, which was earlier represented by former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, commonly known as Amma. Today, he unveiled the party flag and will try to retrieve the 2 leaf symbol says TTV Dhinakaran. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will use pressure cooker symbol as a temporary symbol.

Shashikala’s close aid will try to hijack the huge fan following of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha and will also try to give a kick start with Amma magic. Dhinakaran has appealed from his supporters to turn up in huge numbers and make the launch success. As per the latest updates, roads heading to the announcement venue Melur, Madurai are totally packed. During the addressal at party launch, TV Dhinakarna said, “To overcome the hindrance put up by enemies and to bring back the success of revolutionary leader Amma, I am starting this political journey.” “Let Tamil Nadu raise its head and the life of Tamils prosper will be our slogan to establish Jayalalithaa’s principles.

Recently, Southern superstar Kamal Haasan has also made his political debut with Makal Needhi Maiam.

Highlights: TTV Dhinakaran launches his new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

11:17 AM— Thousands of supporters witnessed the launch of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in Melur, Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Shashikala’s nephew wants to continue the Amma magic as he unveiled Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party flag with a picture of J Jayalalitha.

10:55 AM— latest visuals from the venue of announcement Melur, Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

10:50 AM—We will win all upcoming elections from now by using the latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol says TTVDinakaran, chief of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

10:40 AM— After launching the name of his new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Dhinakaran addressed the party worker form stage and said that the party will try to retrieve the 2 leaf symbol, till then they will use the Symbol of a pressure cooker.

10:37 AM— TTV Dinakaran launches his new political party ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.’ TTV launched his party at Melur, Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

