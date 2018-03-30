The increasing pace of death of monkeys in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha has sent shockwaves across the area with the locals blaming 'chowmein chutney' for the deaths. Over the past one week, more than 100 monkeys have been reported dead in the area but the reason behind their deaths is yet to be determined.

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, almost 100 monkeys were reportedly found dead after consuming some sort of a poison. The death toll has been calculated for last one week during which the casualties have increased. The incident has sent shockwaves across the area with the citizens blaming “chowmein chutney” (Noodle sauce) for the death of the monkeys. As per ANI, the preliminary reports have suggested poisoning as the reason behind the deaths. However, the reason behind the mysterious passing away of the monkeys has not been determined yet.

The bodies of the dead monkeys have incited fear among the locals who are mostly superstitious about the consequences of the event. The incident has also put the scanner on the forest and health department of the state who have failed to control what they have termed as an epidemic spreading uncontrollably among the stray animals in the area. The dead monkeys have been sent for postmortem to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly, to determine the cause of their death.

While the residents of the village said that the monkeys died due to consumption of ‘chowmein chutney,’ the officials have cited a mysterious epidemic as the reason. Earlier in a similar case, a number of dogs in the area died mysteriously. The forest department refuted the numbers, claiming that they were misreported and has been “exaggerated.” Precautionary measures have been taken and the public is being educated about the safety of the simians, confirmed a forest official. Villagers also recalled how a monkey once had dropped a brick on a child’s head causing his death.

