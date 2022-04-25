The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, formerly staunch partners, are now at odds, with the feud growing.

In the wake of a debate over the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting for Monday.

Several key politicians, including Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray, did not attend the meeting.

Since MNS leader Raj Thackeray opposed to mosques broadcasting azaan (Muslim call to prayer) using loudspeakers, a controversy over loudspeaker use has erupted in the state.

The Maharashtra government began looking at framing restrictions for the usage of loudspeakers at holy buildings last week, amid the ongoing dispute.

Last week, the Amravati MP and her husband were arrested and charged with “creating hatred amongst different groups” in a case filed at the Khar police station.