Chai Villa, started in 2017 by two engineers Nitin Biyani and Pooja who gave up their cushy jobs for this startup, is the first of its kind in Nagpur. Today, with only a single outlet at Darodkar Square, CA Road, it claims to earn more than 5 lakh a month. Chai Villa is expected to grow two-folds in the next coming years.

Just like Russians love vodka, Jamaicans love rum and Scottish go crazy over whiskey, India has it’s very own rejuvenating drink chai. For the love of this drink, two individuals from Maharashtra’s Nagpur gave up their careers as engineers and started a new venture — Chai Villa, which is a tea shop in the region. Reportedly, both Nitin Biyani and wife Pooja started their journey in December 2017 and are able to earn as much as Rs 5 lakh a month. Apparently, the chai shop is a hit with the chai lovers.

Interestingly, this new food venture serves more than 15 varieties of tea and coffee. Not only that, it also has a wide variety of snacks to beat the hunger pangs. Moreover, the shop also has customised containers for delivering tea to offices, banks and to establishments in nearby areas. Speaking about their future plans, Nitin said that they have hired more people as they are planning to expand their business in the next few years. “I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn hefty amount every month,” he added.

At present, the shop is listed in the apps like Zomato and is buzzing on social media platforms. In the past 5 years, there has been a tremendous development in the tea industry in India. Several start-ups like Chai Point, Teabox Chaayos have hit the market because of the lack of any decent place to enjoy tea in the country. According to BBC report, India consumes 837,000 tonnes of tea per annum.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App