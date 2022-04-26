On Sunday, she emailed Speaker Om Birla a nine-point letter, which the speaker acknowledged on Monday and ordered the state administration to produce a report within 24 hours.

The Maharashtra government has been instructed to produce a report on MP Navneet Rana’s accusation of harassment at the Khar police station within 24 hours, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Independent MP Navneet Rana wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing her dissatisfaction with the treatment she received after being arrested for calling for a Hanuman Chalisa chant outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

Rana noted in the e-mail that Shiv Sena’s rejection of Hindutva principles is evident in their refusal to recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti. She stated, “I made the declaration in the honest goal of rekindling the torch of Hindutva in Shiv Sena and not to provoke any communal disharmony.”