In a case that is similar to Ryan International murder case, a Class 1 student was allegedly stabbed by Class 6 senior girl. The incident happened at Brightland Inter College school in Triveninagar in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The boy was admitted to nearby hospital which later informed the police of the incident. The police has issued a show-cause notice to the school and looking for the girl.

In a frightening incident, a Class 1 student was stabbed in his school toilet in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Tuesday. The incident took place at Brightland Inter College school in Triveninagar but came to light only after the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) authorities revealed about it to the media. The seven-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a senior girl student. In his statement to the police on Wednesday, the girl, while beating him, said she was doing so to get the school to get close early.

The boy was admitted to the centre of King George’s Medical University which later informed the police regarding the incident. The police officials have issued a show-cause notice to the school for not informing the police about the incident in time. The 12-year-old girl has been identified by the victim and the police are looking for her. According to victim’s father as quoted by NDTV, “I was informed by the school that my son is injured. He has been attacked with a knife by a girl.” According to sources, the police is looking for the girl. The principal of Brightland School taken under the police custody for now.

#UPDATE: Lucknow: Principal of Brightland School taken under police custody. A student of Class 1 was injured after allegedly being attacked with a knife yesterday inside school premises. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2018

The school has taken all the precautions in view of Ryan International school case and also looking whether it is due to the deadly game ‘Blue Whale Challenge’. The school authorities have also provided the footage from around 70 security cameras in the school and have been examined. Last year, seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, a class 2 student was found dead under circumstances in Ryan International School.