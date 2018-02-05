The video that is going viral on social media shows the woman coming out of her house with a revolver. She aims it at one of the assailants. Seeing her with the weapon, the goons get scared and they leave the place. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh Lucknow.

The relationship between and husband and a wife is the ultimate bond and for the sustainability of the association, both the parties put maximum effort. From buying roses to taking out your partner to some fancy place, we know it all! Men buy gifts to surprise their partners. They even cook in the kitchen and are always protective of their spouses. But what happens when the roles are reversed? What happens when a woman fearlessly faces a group of men to save her husband from dying. Looks like a Bollywood scene to us. Isn’t it? However, this Lucknow woman has actually managed to save the life of her husband after he was beaten by some goons outside his house.

The law and order situation has been the main challenge that the state of Uttar Pradesh is facing currently. The crime rates are alarming with the rape cases and assaults being reported from the state on daily basis and one such incident that came to light was from Lucknow’s Kakori where a group of men tried to beat a person to death in broad daylight. In the video, the man is seen standing outside the gate of his residence when he is attacked by some unknown assailants.

They start beating him ruthlessly and one person is even seen running back to get a rod and beat the man with it. And that is when the woman of the house comes out and takes charge of the situation. She shows revolver to the assailants and aims it at one of the men who later runs away from the spot. Watching the gun-toting woman, the other men also back off and the husband is seen rushing back inside the gate. An FIR has been registered with the Kakori police station and police said they are investigating the matter.

