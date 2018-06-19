A massive fire broke out at a popular hotel in Lucknow in the busy hours of Tuesday. The fire was reported at the first floor of the SSJ International hotel in Charbagh locality in Lucknow. The fire quickly spread to other areas and engulfed an under-construction building and another hotel. At least five people have been rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were called to Lucknow’s SSJ International hotel located in Charbagh area after the fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to a report, the premises have been evacuated and the fire officials are conducting a search operation on the first floor to ensure that no guests or staff is trapped inside the building.

The report further suggests that over 30 people were rescued and 5 injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment.

((UPDATING))….

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More