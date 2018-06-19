Firefighters were called to Lucknow’s SSJ International hotel located in Charbagh area after the fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to a report, the premises have been evacuated and the fire officials are conducting a search operation on the first floor to ensure that no guests or staff is trapped inside the building.
The report further suggests that over 30 people were rescued and 5 injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment.
