In a tragic incident on Saturday late night, 5 coached of Katni Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. As per sources, 5 coaches have been derailed in the accident.

In a tragic incident on Saturday late night, 5 coached of Katni Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. As per sources, 5 coaches have been derailed in the accident. Railway Police Force, Ambulances and other rescue teams have rushed towards the spot. More details awaited.

“MadhyaPradesh: 5 coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district,” quotes ANI.

#MadhyaPradesh: 5 coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jHczmJbRGI — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

(This is a developing story…updating)

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App