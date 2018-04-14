In a tragic incident on Saturday late night, 5 coached of Katni Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. As per sources, 5 coaches have been derailed in the accident. Railway Police Force, Ambulances and other rescue teams have rushed towards the spot. More details awaited.
“MadhyaPradesh: 5 coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district,” quotes ANI.
