The total number of voters in the two constituencies are 2,44,457 in Kolaras and 1,91,009 in Mungaoli. Voters complained about EVMs (electronic voting machines). The polling faced sporadic clashes, espcially in Digoda village in Kolaras between the Congress and the BJP partisans/workers, the Election Commission (EC) official stated

The result of the by-polls at Mungaoli and Kolaras will be observed keenly, as it will impact the assembly elections in MP in the upcoming year | For pictorial representation only |

Voting began in Madhya Pradesh by-elections in the assembly constituencies of Korlaras and Mungaoli on Saturday, February 24. A total number of 22 candidates are in the ruffle in Kolaras while 13 are in Mungaoli. The results of the by-elections will be announced on February 28. There have been issues of EVMs (electronic voting machines) faults, which resulted in long queues for voters to cast their vote. The total number of voters in the two constituencies are 2,44,457 in Kolaras and 1,91,009 in Mungaoli. The polling faced sporadic clashes, especially in Digoda village in Kolaras between the Congress and the BJP partisans/workers, the Election Commission (EC) official stated.

The result will impact the BJP, and the Shivraj Singh as this is an explicit showdown between the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in order to woo the voters had recently announced a spate of measures for the citizenry of MP, especially in the Kolaras and Mungaoli. He announced a Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for tackling malnutrition among Sahara tribals.

#MadhyaPradesh: Polling continues for Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly by-polls pic.twitter.com/02AzK496E3 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

A win in any of the assembly constituencies would bolster support for Chouhan, who lost to Congress with its candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi winning with 14,133 votes in the Chitrakoot assembly by-election. The result of the by-polls at Mungaoli and Kolaras will be observed keenly, as it will impact the assembly elections in MP in the upcoming year. The government of Madhya Pradesh recently faced criticism for handling farmers crisis in Mandsaur, after agitation flared up as many farmers were killed in police firing after they expressed perversity against MSP (Minimum Support Price) and other agrarian riddles.

In the recent by-polls held in Rajasthan, the BJP faced electoral setbacks after it lost to Congress in both Lok Sabha seats, Alwar and Ajmer and the Mandalgarh assembly seat. Simultaneously, in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress won the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara assembly constituency. The saffron party suffered electoral losses in West Bengal too.

