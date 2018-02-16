Organisations working for Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors have decided to campaign against the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for upcoming by-polls. The organisations have alleged that the state government has been unsuccessful to resolve the issue of compensations to those who suffered in the world's largest industrial disaster. The Election Commission announced the by-polls on both the assembly seats after the death of Congress sitting MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (from Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).

After facing defeat in the Rajasthan by-polls, Bhartiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh unit is preparing to overcome the test of upcoming by-polls in the state. But, reports have surfaced which may shock the BJP’s MP unit. Unhappy with the state government, organisations working for the cause of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims have decided to campaign against the ruling BJP in the state. The upcoming by-polls will be held on Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats on February 24 and the counting of votes would take place on February 28.

The organisations have alleged that the state government has been unsuccessful to resolve the issue of compensations to those who suffered in the world’s largest industrial disaster. Talking about the matter, Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pension Bhogee Sangharsh Morcha’s Balkrishna Namdeo said the promises made by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the tragedy victims were unfulfilled. He said, “Our strategy is to present facts on the government’s betrayal of the promises on compensation to the six lakh victims of the disaster.”

Another organisation working for Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Bhopal Group for Information and Action’s Satinath Sarangi said they will try to stay away from a campaign of any political party and try to gain public support as much as possible. The organisation will also try their best to depict the reality to the public. The five organisations fighting for the rights of the gas victims told journalists that they will try to explain the whole issue to the public and raise their issues during the campaign for the by-polls on both assembly seats and also during the upcoming elections in the state later this year.

Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh president Rashida Bee said, “We will try to ensure BJP’s defeat in the upcoming by polls. We plan to share copies of the official documents with the electorate in the two areas to substantiate our allegations of betrayal by the BJP leaders.” The Election Commission announced the by-polls on both the assembly seats after the death of Congress sitting MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (from Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras). Bhopal gas tragedy occurred on the night of 2-3 December 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh government confirmed a total of 3,787 deaths related to the gas release. A government affidavit in 2006 stated that the leak caused 558,125 injuries, including 38,478 temporary partial injuries and approximately 3,900 severely and permanently disabling injuries. Others estimate that 8,000 died within two weeks, and another 8,000 or more have since died from gas-related diseases.