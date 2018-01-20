Five districts — Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Guna, and Anuppur held Municipal Council elections on January 17 this year. The voting was held from 7 am to 5 pm and elaborate security arrangements were made for peaceful elections. According to Election Commission, a total voter turnout of 66% was recorded in the state. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003.

Congress on Friday won 20 of the 24 wards in Raghogarh Municipal Council elections in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna District. The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) could only win four wards. The voting is still underway and Congress candidate Aarti Sharma is said to be ahead of her BJP rival Mayadevi Agarwal with 4,500 votes. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003 and according to political experts, the party’s big win in the civic body elections would give a moral boost to the Congress which is planning to take on BJP in the assembly polls later this year.

Five districts — Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Guna, and Anuppur held Municipal Council elections on January 17 this year. The voting was held from 7 am to 5 pm and elaborate security arrangements were made for the peaceful elections. According to Election Commission, a total voter turnout of 66% was recorded in the state. The BJP has won six president posts, while Congress has managed to bag two posts in the civic body elections held across Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has won 20 of the 24 wards in Raghogarh nagar palika elections in Madhya Pradesh. BJP won 4 wards. pic.twitter.com/ohYkvWbb2W — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

After Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 in which Congress managed to notch up its highest score in 35 years by bagging 80 seats against BJP’s 99, the Madhya Pradesh win is an add on to the party’s performance. Since Rahul Gandhi took over as the party president, Congress has managed to regain the faith of people and perform better. The party’s inclusive campaign in Ahmedabad managed to bring on board three young leaders — Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mewani and Alpesh Thakore.