After a 3-year-old boy forgot the count to 10, he was tied and hung upside down to the ceiling by his father. When he failed again, he received a brutal beating by belts and slippers. The boy received severe injuries to his head, eye, cheek, mouth, neck, chest and back. The police have launched a hunt for Dharmendra after Bulbul told them that her husband has another wife.

Parents who are concerned about their academically underperforming children have their own ways of dealing with the situation but there are some who takes the concept of tough love way too far. In one such horrendous incident, a father thrashed his 3-year-old son after the boy couldn’t count numbers from 1 to 10. When the mother of the boy tried to intervene, she also received a severe beating from the enraged husband. The man fled the scene after someone from the neighbourhood called local police.

According to reports, Dharmendra Nayak, a resident of Nenawad village in Madhya Pradesh, reached home in the afternoon at around 3 PM. He called his 3-year-old son Raj and asked him to count the numbers from 1 to 10. When the child failed to count the numbers, all hell broke loose in the house. Dharmendra tied his son and hung him upside down to the ceiling. He asked the boy again to do the counting and on boy’s repetitive failure, enraged Dharmendra started beating him with belts and slippers.

The boy was in agonising pain as he began bleeding from his face but the father refused to see anything. When the mother of the child, Bulbul, entered the room and tried to stop her husband, she was beaten black and blue as well. Dreading that her husband might kill her son, Bulbul began screaming which caught the attention of neighbours. Someone from the neighbourhood barged into the house and tried to stop Dharmendra but he forced them out saying it’s his family matter.

Dharmendra only stopped beating the 3-year-old and fled the scene when someone called the police. The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is under intensive care. The victim has received severe injuries to his head, eye, cheek, mouth, neck, chest and back. The police have launched a hunt for Dharmendra after Bulbul told them that her husband has another wife.