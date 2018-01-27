In a bizarre news being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a senior inspector working at the currency printing press at Dewas was arrested for stealing over Rs 90 lakh by stuffing bundles of notes in his shoes on daily basis. Sources say that the accused, Manohar used to hide bundles of Rs 500 notes in his socks and locker. While checking his locker in the office, the authorities found bundles of new Rs 200 notes as well as Rs 500 notes.

The following incident highlights the deteriorating condition of security at government offices and also raises concerns over the guarding bodies.