Madhya Pradesh Police has filed a kidnapping, molestation case against Congress MLA Hemant Katare from Ater constituency in Bhind. The case was filed after a female journalism student alleged that the Congress lawmaker tried to kidnap and molest her. Previously last month, Hemant Katare filed a complaint against the woman alleging that she was blackmailing him and demanding Rs 2 crore.

A Congress lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh has been charged with kidnapping and molestation of a female journalism student, on the complaint of the young woman and her mother, an official said on Friday. The police complaint was filed against Hemant Katare, an MLA from Ater constituency in Bhind. The police charges against Katare come days after he had filed a complaint last month alleging that the woman was blackmailing him and demanding Rs 2 crore. The police had arrested the woman on January 24 after she was caught accepting Rs 5 lakh from Katare.

Bhopal DIG Dharmendra Choudhary told IANS, “The student, through the jail superintendent, had sent a request on Thursday in which she had written about the molestation she faced several times. Her mother filed a complaint in the Bajaria Police Station about her kidnapping. On the basis of these complaints, a case of molestation is filed at the ‘Mahila thana’ and a case of kidnapping in the Bajaria Police Station.” Dinesh Pratap Singh, Bajaria Police Station in-charge, told IANS on Friday: “A case of kidnapping has been registered against Katare following a complaint by the girl’s mother.

Action will be taken after the investigation.” The police has taken Katare’s mobile phone and is investigating the matter. Earlier, the woman had uploaded a video alleging molestation by the politician but later posted another video claiming that it was a joke and also apologised to Katare. Katare was not available for comment, despite attempts by IANS to reach him. Congress spokesperson K.K. Mishra said, “The allegations against him are politically motivated. The party is with Katare.”