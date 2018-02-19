A BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh has been removed from his post and suspended from the party for 6 months after a molestation case was registered against him. According to the victim, the leader had called her at a hotel room and tried to molest her but she managed to escape. The police have filed a case and was trying to verify the incident.

In yet another incident further exposing the mindset of out lawmakers, a case has been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for allegedly molesting an acid attack survivor. This humiliating case has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh against vice chairman Rajendra Namdeo of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Silai Kala Mandal. Following the complaint against the minister, the BJP-led state government has removed Rajendra Namdeo. According to the victim, this shameful act took place when Namdeo called the acid attack survivor to a hotel room near Bhopal railway station and tried to molest her. However, the woman did manage to escape from the place. This had happened in November 2018.

Speaking on this incident, the police while commenting on the matter said that they have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC and were questioning Namdeo on these alleged accusations. However, the minister has not been arrested yet. Rajendra Namdeo apart from being removed from his post has also been suspended from the party for six months. The action against the minister was taken by Deputy Secretary Rajiv Nigam after Hanumanganj police station registered the case of molestation.

Briefing about the incident, the police probing the case said that the woman had approached the minister to get some work done and that they were verifying the case. The police is also probing the fact that why the victim took three months to lodge the complaint. The complainant was attacked with acid in Bhopal in 2016.

