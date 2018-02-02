Two unidentified people chopped off a 25-year-old man's genitals in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The man was about to get married on February 6 and has come out of his home to relieve himself by a river. The attackers have also taken away his genitals leaving no chance for reconstructive surgery.

In a horrendous incident, a 25-year-old man was bobbitised by unidentified muggers in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning. According to the Times of India report, the victim was due to get married on February 6 and has come out of his home to attend the nature’s call when the incident took place. The accused have also taken away the severed genitals along with them, leaving no hopes for reconstructive surgery. According to the police officials, the victim is not in a state to say anything. Police are trying to suspect the accused and are not certain regarding the motive.

The police officials are clueless as the victim is not in the condition to say anything. “The relatives of the victim, too, have not named anyone as a suspect, so we are not drawing any conclusion and are waiting for a statement from the victim,” TOI quoted the investigating officer saying. The police officials also started a search operation to find the victim’s genitals were they were unable to found those.