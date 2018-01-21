A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after his Facebook post on saffron colour, followed by comments that were allegedly insulting in nature. Rihan's Facebook post gave rise to a series of derogatory comments, thus hurting the religious sentiments. The post enraged several people and a series of comments started popping in the comment section. Some of the comments were against Hindu gods while some were against Islam.

On January 15, Rihan Singh, a two-wheeler mechanic updated a post on Facebook that read, “Bhagwa Rang Se Hame Na Darao Saheb (don’t scare us with saffron colour)”. The post enraged several people and a series of comments started popping in the comment section. Some of the comments were against Hindu gods while some were against Islam. People were continuously posting their support while standing for and against the post. A counter- complaint was filed by members of the minority community against at least three persons. The complaint was filed by one Rahul Jagannath, a 19-year-old carpenter.

The Police have sent the identity of the accused to the Cyber Cell to verify the other three persons. Rihan was arrested and sent to jail on Friday. “If the Facebook ID is found to be genuine, we will make arrests in connection with the counter-complaint too,’’ Inspector L S Parmar said. Rihan was booked under Section 295 A of IPC. A BJP leader Ajay Tiwari has also blamed Rihan’s post for raging a war online that resulted in hurting the sentiments of people having different religious beliefs.