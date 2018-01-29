Nithyananda was caught in a sex tape scandal in 2010 and is facing rape charges. A plea was filed by M Jagathalapradhapan in 2017 in the court to prevent Nithyananda and his disciples from entering the 2500-year-old Saivite Madurai Adheenam mutt in Madurai. The same year he was barred from interfering in the matters of mutt.

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the arrest of self-styled godman Nithyananda for making misleading and false statements in the court. The court directed the jurisdictional police to produce him before the tribunal on Wednesday. Justice R Mahadevan passed the interim order as the godman failed to rectify his statements even after repeated warnings. The judge said Nithyananda is not above all and ordered police to get the warrant from the court registry. He also asked the police to seize the godman’s phone as one of his disciples was found passing messages about the court proceedings.

“Who permitted you to record court proceedings? To whom were you sending message about the proceeding? Don’t think that this court is a playground. I will see that your ashram is vanished. Hundreds of complaints are pending against the ashram,” Justice Mahadevan was quoted as saying by TOI. A plea was filed by M Jagathalapradhapan in 2017 in the court to prevent Nithyananda and his disciples from entering the 2500-year-old Saivite Madurai Adheenam mutt in Madurai. The same year Nithyananda was barred from interfering in the matters of mutt.

The self-styled godman was caught in a sex tape scandal in 2010 and is facing rape charges. He was appointed as the 293rd pontiff of the ‘Madurai Adheenam’ in 2012 but his appointment was revoked by the seniors within months after which he moved the high court to give him police protection for entering the mutt. But the court was told that Nithyananda’s aim to enter the mutt was to steal the prime properties.