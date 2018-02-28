After the fire mishap that took place in the famed Goddess Meenakshi Amman temple, the administration has released a notice to ban the devotees from carrying mobile phones inside the temple premises. A release came from the temple administration after the orders released from Madras High Court to keep in mind the security of temple premises.

The orders were taken after a PIL seeking to direct the central and state governments to make some proper guidelines and frame some security measures to immediately implement on the temple premises to avoid further fire mishap (Image for representation)

In the interest o the security of the famous Goddess Meenakshi Amman temple, the administration has banned the devotees to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises. As per officials, the orders will come into effect from March 3. Keeping in mind the recent orders of the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench, the temple administration released the notice regarding the ban. The orders have come to ensure the security of the ancient shrine. On February 9, a bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and R Tharani had banned the people from carrying the mobile phones inside the after a fire broke out inside the temple.

The orders were taken after a PIL seeking to direct the central and state governments to make some proper guidelines and frame some security measures to immediately implement on the temple premises to avoid further fire mishap. After going through the PIL, the Madras High Court has also suggested deploying some CISF personnel to maintain the security of the temple. After going through these aspects, the temple administration has finally come to ban the devotees from carrying their mobile phones inside the temple administration.

A few days back, at least 30 shops were damaged when a fire broke out in the complex of the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai complex. As per reports, there were no reports of damage to the temple. At that time too, the devotees have alleged that the temple was prone to an incident like this. The security officials have become more alerted towards the safety system of the temple. Several ancient sculptures on the walls near a Mandapam of the temple were reported to be damaged during the fire incident.

