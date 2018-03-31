On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board president Waseem Rizvi wrote a letter to the central government claiming that madrasa (seminary) are involved in creating religious hatred. He also added in the letter that people running this anti-national propaganda are living in Darul Ulum Deoband.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board president Waseem Rizvi on Saturday wrote a letter to the Government of India claiming that madrasas (seminary) are involved in creating religious hatred. Rizvi also submitted a copy of the letter to the Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Government. UP Shia Board chief mentioned that some foreign nationals are involved in spreading the religious hatred. He also added in the letter that people running this anti-national propaganda are living in Darul Ulum Deoband.

“Seminaries near the border areas in the country are teaching hardcore mindset to the students against other religions and communities that may lead to religious hatred,” quotes the letter. UP Shia Central Waqf Board President Waseem Rizvi has submitted the letter to the Prime Minister’s office in Delhi and to the Yogi Adityanath government in Lucknow. Through the letter, Wasim Rizvi informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that anti-social elements are living and teaching in the seminaries and misleading students.

Rizvi also added, “I have got information from my sources that 1 Bangladeshi residence is living in India with fake documents and he is running an Islamic movement against the country.” He claimed that he has informed the state government and government of India about the facts and there are several groups that are dreaming about turning India into an Islamic state. These people are targeting Muslim families and their kids who are studying in seminaries, I request the central government to take strict and strong action against such groups and individuals.

