At least 13 people lost their lives and three others were left injured after a mini bus fell into the Panchganga River in Kolhapur in Maharashtra late on Friday. The incident took place around 11.45 pm on the Shivaji Bridge after the bus driver lost control over the vehicle. The bus was travelling from Ganpatipule to Pune with 17 passengers. Later, the police rushed to the spot and launched the search and rescue operations.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the victims belonged to three families who were returning to their homes after visiting a temple of Lord Ganesha. Following the accident, the injured have been hospitalised. After the matter was reported, the authorities pulled out the bus from the Panchganga River. The police have registered the matter and further investigations are currently underway. Reports suggest that more than one lakh people are killed annually on roads following the accidents. Sometimes it is the deteriorating condition of the vehicle that results in accidents. It has also been found that poor construction of roads and terrible roadside lights are another reason behind the staggering rise in the number of road accidents.

