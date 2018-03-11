Farmers who started their march on Tuesday from Maharashtra's Nashik have entered capital city Mumbai. They are ready to protest tomorrow outside state's assembly. Police have made all security arrangements and issued a traffic advisory to avoid jams in Mumbai. Farmers are demanding loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan report for the betterment of peasants.

After covering about 180 km from Maharashtra’s Nashik district, anguished 35,000 farmers have finally reached state’s capital Mumbai. Before reaching their destination, farmers camped at the Thane-Mumbai border this morning. After the break, farmers will head towards KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion, a neighbourhood in Mumbai. Police have made all security arrangements and issued a traffic advisory to avoid jams in the most populous city in the state. Protesting farmers have planned to encirclement state Assembly to compress Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Devendra Fadnavis. Farmers are unhappy with the attitude of the state government towards the condition of their community in the state.

They are asking for complete loan waiver and transfer of Adivasi land to farmers who have been tilling it for years. Many Adivasis have termed this movement as their matter of life and death. Talking about the matter, Ashok Dhawle, president of AIKS, say they have met Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan who had assured that he would take farmers demand to Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of state. Dhawle added that I want to assure people of Mumbai that they will not face any inconvenience due to farmers protest. He said, “We started with 25000 and today our strength touched the 50,000 mark. Even if our numbers get increased it will not disturb the city. Keeping in mind the board exams of Class 10, we will begin our rally after 11 km.”

ALSO READ: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar exits seminar midway in Srinagar after people raise Azaadi slogans

The farmers have begun their protest 6 days ago, on Tuesday evening. We have covered the whole distance by continuously walking, short breaks and slept under the open sky. The farmers are demanding longstanding implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, which says that farmers should be paid one and a half times the cost of their production and Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

Many parties are now openly supporting the farmer’s protest to pressurise the state government. Many farmers leaders said that it should not be considered as a communist protest as it is for the betterment of the farmers. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde visited the protesters late night after party chief Shiv Sena insistence. I have not come here as the representative of the state government. Sharad Pawar led NCP has also offered its support to farmers.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh bypolls: 20% polling recorded in Gorakhpur, Phulpur till noon

ALSO READ: Rudrapur: BJP MLA allegedly assaults minor boy and his family

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App