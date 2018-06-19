Another shocking case of food poisoning has come to light after 3 children died and more than 70 hospitalised for treatment in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The report suggests that these people had gone to a housewarming party where they were served poisonous biryani. Police said that they have registered a case and have sent the food to the forensic science laboratory and the Food and Drug Administration for examination.

At least 3 children lost their lives and more than 70 people were admitted to a hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning on June 18, 2018, in Raigad district of Maharashtra. According to a police report, all the victims had consumed biryani at a house-warming ceremony of one Subhash Mane on late Monday night. The report further suggests as many as 500 people were invited for the dinner at Subhash Mane’s house. During the party, a couple of adults and children ate first, the remaining were to be served later in the day. Just a few minutes after consuming the food, children began to vomit and were rushed to a nearby medical centre.

All the victims were admitted to the small Parvati Hospital at Khopoli situated at the nearby location of the venue and later shifted to another hospital named Gandhi Hospital with a bigger set-up. A couple of victims were also admitted to Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Hospital

The 3 minors who died have been identified as Pragati Shinde (13), Rishikesh Shinde (12) and Kalyani Shingote (7).

Speaking to media, an official having the knowledge of the case said that the food samples served at the dinner have been sent to a forensic science laboratory and the Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

A similar incident took place in Bihar’s Nalanda district on May 29,2018. According to a report, 3 children of the same family died after consuming poisoned food in Golapur village. All the 3 minors starting puking after taking food early in the morning following which they were rushed to state’s Sharif Sadar hospital where doctors declared 2 of them brought dead. The third child died on way to Patna being taken for treatment.

((UPDATING))….

