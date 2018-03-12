Maharashtra farmers have ended the protest after the government decided to fulfil most of their demands. Nearly 50,000 farmers had marched to Mumbai from Nashik demanding loan waiver and updated minimum support price among other demands. The march was spearheaded by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) which wanted the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Farmers in Maharashtra have called off their protest after the government agreed to their demands on Monday. Earlier CM Devendra Fadnavis held a presser and said that the govt has accepted most of the demands of the farmers and has given them a written letter. Nearly 50,000 farmers had marched to Mumbai from Nashik demanding loan waiver and updated minimum support price among other demands. The march was spearheaded by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) which wanted the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The farmers also wanted the state to stop forceful acquisition of their lands for developmental projects. Apart from this they also wanted the state govt to provide a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for crops hit by hailstorm and pink bollworm. Many political partied including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena had extended the support to farmers’ agitation.

“Farmers in the state are reeling under the ripples of agrarian distress and they are under huge financial burden. The government has not done anything to provide them with any relief. So they are left with no option but to express their anguish through the protest march,” Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of AIKS had told IANS. The march found support with major political parties of the country exerting more pressure on Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier taken to Twitter and termed the protest ‘as an unprecedented show of strength”. He also asked the PM and the Maharashtra CM to leave their egos aside and fulfil farmers’demands.

Meanwhile, farmers have expressed their happiness at the decision of the govt after concluding their protest.

We are very happy. Our demands have been met. We will be getting back our land which is like mother to us: Suresh Jairam, Nashik Farmer who was participating in farmers' protest. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8mdCnCo8Fy — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

Earlier visuals of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting with farmers' delegation. pic.twitter.com/FcLspPAbFT — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

