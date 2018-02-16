A female police constable of the Maharashtra police tried to chew and swallow down Rs 300 currency notes that she had taken as bribe from a complainant who wanted to get a character certificate in order to obtain his passport. On receiving a complaint, the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra), official acted swiftly and caught the corrupted officer red-handed.

According to a PTI report, the complainant had submitted an application to obtain a character certificate for passport and in order to issue the certificate, Khadke demanded a bribe from the complainant who obliged on the spot but decided to take action against the corrupt official. “Dipali Khadke, a woman police constable posted at Chandgad police station, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 300 from a 28-year-old complainant,” an official was quoted as saying by the PTI. ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra) was approached in the case following which a trap was built to catch the officer.

“After the bribe demand, the complainant approached the ACB’s Kolhapur unit and lodged a complaint. Accordingly, a trap was laid at the police station’s record room yesterday,” the official added. After realising that she has been caught, Khadke was quick to put the received currency notes into her mouth and she tried swallowing it but was unable to do it as a woman constable rescued torn notes from her mouth. All the drama unfolded in front of the ACB officials who were present at the Chandgad police station, reacting swiftly to the received complain.

“The ACB sleuths were shocked to see this, but one of the women constables acted swiftly and opened her mouth and recovered the currency notes,” said the official. The ACB managed to recover half-torn currency notes as evidence, he added. Further investigation in the case is on and the anti-corruption team has assured strict action against the corrupt officer.