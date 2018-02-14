As per police official, the main accused of the murder of Dilip Saroj, a 26-year old law student, has been arrested from Sultanpur in the early hours today. The matter came to light when a video shot by a passerby with his mobile phone surfaced online, that showed Dilip outside the restaurant fell unconscious.

Vijay Shankar Singh, the main accused of the murder of Dilip Saroj, a 26-year old law student from Allahabad, was arrested from Sultanpur in the early hours today 14 February. The police officials have confirmed the arrest of the accused. A few days back, a 26-year old law student was beaten to death at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad. The victim succumbed to his wounds his wounds on Saturday after being beaten with a hockey stick, an iron rod and bricks. The entire incident was recorded by a witness on his mobile camera.

In the video, Vijay Shankar Singh was seen in the video clip hitting Dilip outside the restaurant. The victim was beaten so vigorously until he fell unconscious. The entire assault took place when Vijay Shankar along with his friends pushed away Dilip when he was sitting on the stairs. It all started with a mere argument which then turned into a physical assault leaving Dilip Saroj dead. The man who captured the video accused the police of coming too late and can also be heard in the video saying, “The police will turn up only after he is dead”. The owner of the restaurant also tried to stop the attackers but fails at last. Then the owner along with nearby peoples drive away the injured Saroj on the motorcycle to the hospital.”

On Monday, a large number of students protested against the incident on streets. Protesters burnt a bus, hurled stones and also shouted slogans outside the offices of top police officers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also accused of taking slow action against the criminal elements. After the violent protests, the Chief Minister urged the Allahabad police to act faster in the case. He has also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of Dilip Saroj,