As per the breaking developments, a major fire broke out took place in the Kurangani forests in Theni, Tamil Nadu. As per the latest updates, 1 student died in the major incident while 40 others are trapped. The rescue team has started working to control the fire and 7 students are rescued. The incidence happened in Kurangani forests of Tamil Nadu.

Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues.: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet on forest-fire in Tamil Nadu (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4ZlpOOFALe — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

Incognizance to the matter defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said ordered Indian air force to help in rescue the students who are trapped in the fire. The decision was made in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on the forest-fire related issue.

“Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues”, reads Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s tweet on forest-fire in Tamil Nadu.

(Updating…)

