The locals living near the factory informed the concerned authorities regarding the major fire which broke out in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar area. There are 25 fire tenders present at the incident location and a rescue operation to control the fire is said to be in full swing. So far there have been no reports of any casualty and the reason which resulted in the massive fire is yet to be determined by the local authorities.

At least 25 fire tenders have rushed to the spot after a fire broke out at a factory on Tuesday night in New Delhi’s Udyog Nagar. Reportedly, the locals living near the factory informed the concerned authorities regarding the major fire which broke out in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar area. According to sources, the massive blaze started at a factory near the industrial area of Udyog Nagar. In order to get a hold of the unwanted situation, there are 25 fire tenders present at the incident location and a rescue operation to control the fire is said to be in full swing. So far there have been no reports of any casualty and the reason which resulted in the massive fire is yet to be determined by the local authorities.

“We received a call at 07:27 pm after which firefighting teams were rushed,” a Delhi Fire Department official told Hindustan Times. “Twenty-five fire tenders have been sent, so the blaze is presumably big. The cause of the fire is not immediately known,” the Delhi Fire Department official added. Earlier, 28 people sustained injury when a fire engulfed Sriniwaspuri’s slum area on Sunday in the southeast of Delhi. As per reports, the Delhi Fire Services were informed about the tragic incident at 7:05 PM and four fire tenders were dispatched immediately to control the fire.

(further details awaited…)