A major train accident was averted on Thursday after vigilant locals informed the railway officials of a crack on Ambala-Delhi railway track. The railway officials immediately came into action after being informed about the crack in the railway track. After the track was repaired, the Delhi-Ambala railway track was operational again.

A major train accident was averted on Thursday after vigilant locals informed the railway officials of a crack on Ambala-Delhi railway track. The railway officials immediately came into action after being informed about the crack in the railway track. Reports said the officials were informed about the crack by the locals around 6am. They were informed that there is a crack near ‘Rajlu Gadhi’ railway station, which is inviting a major train mishap. The alerted railway officials then reached the spot and immediately began to repair the track. It took around an hour for the railway officials to repair the track. After the track was repaired, the Delhi-Ambala railway track was operational again.

According to a railway official, the officials have acted swiftly as they reached the spot immediately and started with their operation. He further added that a major accident could have happened if we were informed a bit late about the crack as some major express railways pass from the track. He said that the trains destined to Delhi were stopped at the Rajlu station until the railway track got repaired. The railway track is a hub for some of the major express trains. The superfast Shatabdi Express trains destined to Delhi also pass through the same railway track.

ALSO READ: This also happens in India: Train arrives at wrong station in Delhi

The Delhi–Panipat-Ambala–Kalka line was opened in 1891. The 2 ft (610 mm) wide narrow-gauge Kalka–Shimla Railway was constructed by Delhi–Panipat-Ambala–Kalka Railway Company and opened for traffic in 1903. In 1905 the line was regauged to 2 ft 6 in (762 mm) wide narrow gauge. Delhi, Panipat, Ambala Cantonment and Chandigarh on this line are amongst the top hundred booking stations of Indian Railway.

ALSO READ: Power cable worth Rs 2 crore stolen from Delhi Metro’s Magenta line

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App