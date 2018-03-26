Mamata Banerjee alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incidence of violence during Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal and for misusing the name of Lord Rama. She also added, I allowed peaceful rallies, but didn't allow entry into other's houses with the pistol and killing them in Ram's name. Some goons are misusing the name of Ram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday will arrive in Delhi to meet opposition party leaders. Addressing a public gathering at South 24 Parganas, Mamata Banerjee alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incidence of violence during Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal and for misusing the name of Lord Rama. She said, “Has Ram ever said to take out rally with weapons? Some goons are misusing the name of Ram. I allowed peaceful rallies, but didn’t allow entry into other’s houses with the pistol and killing them in Ram’s name.”

A few days ago, West Bengal CM targeted the saffron party saying that she is doing efforts to unite state parties to defeat BJP and their target is Delhi and Red Fort. Further, she added that BJP will never succeed to win West Bengal. Slapping the center government Mamata Banerjee stated, “Some are saying that the BJP’s next target is Bengal. But for the sake of the country we have set our target on Delhi, on Lal Quila (Red Fort).”

She coined a slogan of “Delhi Chalo, Lal Qila Chalo.” We believe in Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose’s) slogan. Bengal will not bow down to anyone, Mamata added.

West Bengal CM also directed state police to nab those who are trying to disturb the communal harmony in the states. “Those who create riot have to be caught. Those who will either catch the offender or keep a tab on such incidents will be rewarded. Some of them will be awarded Rs 1,000, others will be given jobs.”

