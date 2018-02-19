The West Bengal government will be rolling out the Rs 21 fish meal scheme in May after successful trials. The subsidised meals will be made available in all the major government offices and will be marketed by the State Fishermen’s Cooperative Limited. It will be a major step towards fulfilling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's promise of an affordable nutritious meal to the people of Bengal. Rs 21 meal would include rice, dal, vegetable curry and fish curry.

If you visit West Bengal and don’t have the Bengali fish there, then your trip is far from complete. The people of Bengal have an unbreakable bond with fish and the staple can be any time a day. The latest gift from the government to the people of West Bengal is an affordable fish meal. Following the footsteps of Tamil Nadu’s Amma canteen, aimed at providing a nutritious meal to people on negotiable prices, the Mamata Banerjee led Bengal government has taken a step forward in the same direction. All the major state-runned offices will now have subsidised meals available inside the premises.

The West Bengal government will be launching fully fledged version of the existing ‘Ekushe Annapurna’ scheme under which the employees and visitors of selected government offices will get affordable meals. The scheme is expected to get underway from May 1 and will be administrated and marketed by State Fishermen’s Cooperative Limited, also known as Benfish. The meal priced at Rs 21 will consist of rice, dal, vegetable curry and fish curry. As per State fisheries minister and TMC leader Chandranath Sinha, the idea behind the scheme is to make sure all people visiting the offices have access to affordable food.

The ‘Ekushe Annapurna’ scheme has been running in Bengal since 2016 but in a restricted manner, the government is now planning to extend its pace and reach with the ultimate aim of providing wholesome nutritious food to the public. “Now, our aim is to introduce the scheme in all the districts of the state. We will begin with the district magistrate offices from May 1. It will be extended to other major state government offices,” Sinha was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

He further stated that the meals will be availed at Rs 21 for everyone and anyone who visits the government offices and that their financial capabilities shouldn’t affect them adversely. He also confirmed that Benfish will be utilising the 100 battery-run cars owned by them for delivery of the subsidised meals to the government offices.

“Every day thousands of people visit these offices and not all of them have the financial capability to get a full meal at a reasonable price. We have kept them in mind while launching the scheme,” said Sinha. Adding that the scheme has been trailed and is ready to be launched in a full-fledged manner.

The ‘Ekushe Annapurna’ scheme has been a long-running dream of Mamata Banerjee and to see it get shaped will certainly provide content to the Chief Minister. The scheme which will be run on a no profit no loss benefit will see lakhs of people reap benefits. “The scheme will be run on a no profit, no loss basis,” said the fisheries minister. As the Bengal government control the fish prices in the state, it will be liable to bear any loss through the scheme.