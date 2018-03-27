West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut and RJD leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. Carrying forward her efforts to unite the opposition against BJP-led Narendra Modi government Mamata Banerjee is trying to make to form the 3rd front. After the meeting, she said that 2019 elections will be interesting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut and RJD leaders in Delhi. West Bengal CM arrived in the national capital on Monday and will be present till March 29. Her visit to Delhi is part to unite opposition to stand against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Trinamool Congress chief’s earlier plan to meet former Congress President Sonia Gandhi can be uncertain due to her illness.

After meeting the Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and RJD members, Mamata Banerjee reported saying, “When political people meet then, of course, they will discuss politics, there is nothing to hide in that. The Lok Sabha election of 2019 will certainly be very interesting.” West Bengal CM is continuously doing her efforts to unite state parties to defeat BJP and the next target is Delhi and Red Fort. After meeting Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and RJD members, she said, “Tomorrow we will meet senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and others.”

Yes, Sonia ji is unwell right now and recovering, will meet her once she is fine.Tomorrow will meet Shatrughan Sinha ji,Yashwant Sinha ji, and Arun Shourie ji. Will certainly go if they(Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav) call us for a meeting to Lucknow: WB CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/IV6YdNvAKx — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met RJD MP Misa Bharti in Parliament pic.twitter.com/lqEJVU1riF — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

On Monday, while addressing a public gathering at South 24 Parganas, Mamata Banerjee alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incidence of violence during Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal and for misusing the name of Lord Rama. She said, “Has Ram ever said to take out rally with weapons? Some goons are misusing the name of Ram. I allowed peaceful rallies, but didn’t allow entry into other’s houses with the pistol and killing them in Ram’s name.”

