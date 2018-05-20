A 45-year-old man visited his wife's clinic with an intent to allegedly kill her in Delhi. Police have arrested the accused who had earlier been arrested in connection with several cheating cases. His wife had complained that he has been living with many fake names and had married her with a false identity.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the intention to kill his wife for filing a cheating case against him at her clinic from Delhi’s Maujpur area on Saturday, May 19, 2018. According to reports, the man had gone to his wife’s clinic with a pistol to kill her, but, luckily the woman was not present at that time. The accused Manish Kaul alias, Varun Kaul alias, Ashutosh Marwa alias Vishesh Dheeman alias Sanjeev Chaddha then took out his pistol and threatened his wife’s colleague at the clinic. When the police got the information they reached the clinic to nab the accused where he tried to shoot at a policeman. But the bullet of the pistol got stuck and he was apprehended.

The accused’s wife, a doctor said that she had filed a cheating case against her husband. The woman said that she got married to Manish in the year 2015 after meeting him in a matrimonial site. She said that her father gave her gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh and had also spent Rs 50 lakh on her marriage. However, in-laws started demanding more dowry after the marriage. She also alleged that her husband had told her he was a doctor. She also claimed that her father-in-law, who claimed to be a retired Indian Air Force doctor had sexually harassed her two times. Moreover, he never worked in the IAF, as per her complaints.

ALSO READ: Viral video: BJP MLA threatens Allahabad SP for not recognising him!

The woman further revealed that she came to know that her husband’s real name was Varun Kaul, who wasn’t a doctor and that he had several cases filed against him in four states Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, and Maharashtra. And fearing her husband’s act, the woman approached the police after which the police conducted a raid in Panchkula from where two women were held but the accused and his father escaped. On May 18, 2018, Manish Kaul was spotted walking out of his wife’s clinic when a policeman asked him to surrender, but Kaul tried to fire a bullet with his pistol, which luckily got stuck in the firearm. Police then overpowered him and took him into their custody.

Deputy commissioner of police (West), Vijay Kumar said that during an interrogation, Manish said that he is not an MBBS degree holder but a BAMS degree holder. Manish and his father were earlier arrested in 2008 in connection with fraud cases by the Mumbai police in cheating cases registered in Hauz Khas and Rohini in Delhi. Manish has also cheated two women promising marriage to them.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee to attend HD Kumaraswamy’s oath ceremony

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App