A Ghaziabad man was beaten to death for raping an 8-year-old in Ghaziabad's Chaman Vihar Colony. The accused identified as Jitendra was dragged from his house by the enraged locals and the victim's parents and lynched. He was declared brought dead on the arrival at a community hospital.

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour following which the man was beaten to death by the locals and the girl’s family members. The incident has sent shockwaves across the area with the police currently investigating the matter. The incident happened in the Chaman Vihar Colony of Loni area of Ghaziabad on Friday at around midnight. The police have arrested two people for the murder of the man identified as Jitendra.

The accused Jitendra on Friday night took the girl for a religious function but didn’t drop her back home before raping her. “Friday night, the man, identified as Jitendra, had taken the girl to a religious function. But instead of dropping her back home, he took her to his shanty and raped her,” said SSP Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna. Jitendra also threatened the girl to keep mum about the incident or she will have to face dire consequences. The girl, however, told her parents about the incident following which the accused was caught by the family members and beaten to death with the help of locals who were enraged over the crime.

The victim opened up about the incident to her parents on Saturday. Jitendra was then tied down to a tree and beaten brutally by the locals who took the matters into their own hands. Krishna confirmed that Jitendra was found lying on a road seriously injured and was declared brought dead upon arrival at a community health centre for treatment. The police during its investigation booked at least four people, out of whom two have been arrested.

ALSO READ: Madrasas involved in spreading religious hatred: Shia board president

Man accused of raping a minor girl, allegedly beaten to death by locals in #Ghaziabad's Chaman Vihar Colony. pic.twitter.com/Ec5Kk4rRA8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2018

Meanwhile, the girl has been admitted to a local hospital and is being treated. The police after registering an FIR over a complaint of girl’s parents also registered a case against the mob for the lynching of Jitendra. “The police had first registered a case under Section 376 of IPC against the culprit. But on the complaint of the rape accused’s family, a case was also registered against the mob for lynching,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna.

ALSO READ: Aligarh horror! Patients tied to beds in the hospital in absence of safeguards

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App