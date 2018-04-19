In the constituency of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a man was found carrying the body of his 18-year-old dead brother on a bicycle due to the absence of a motorable road. the patient's family belonged from Balijan village in Lakhimpur district, which is 8 km away from Majuli and hastily left with his body without waiting for the hospital's van driver to arrive. Majuli is one of the most underdeveloped parts of Assam.

In Assam’s Majuli, a man was found carrying the body of his 18-year-old dead younger brother on a bicycle due to the absence of a motorable road. The incident took place in chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s constituency. According to local officials, the patient’s family belonged from Balijan village in Lakhimpur district, which is 8 km away from Majuli and hastily left with his body without waiting for the hospital’s van driver to arrive. Majuli is one of the most underdeveloped parts of Assam.

According to a report published by the national daily, Indian Express, the family members of the patient had decided to take him to the near hospital located in Garamur and their village Balijan does not have a motorable road link, so they have to cross the bamboo bridge in order to reach the main road to Garamur. As per the Majuli Deputy Commissioner, PG Jha, that the patient was brought to the hospital in the nearby headquarters by six people the late night on Monday. The man told media that he took his brother to the hospital for immediate treatment but he died.

In 2017, similar incident took place in Odisha when a labourer was found trekking, carrying his wife’s body. Another incident in Odisha’s Phulbani, a family had carried the body of a young girl the to home on a wheeled stretcher. According to the to news agency, PTI, the family claimed that they had waited for two and a half years for a vehicle. The hospital had failed to provide the vehicle to the family. The district administration provided a vehicle only when the family was seen passing by the district police headquarters.

