The victim has been identified as Ajmal Vahoniya and another wounded person was identified as Bharu Mathur

A 22-year-old man was killed and another man was severely injured after a mob in Gujarat’s Dahod district manhandled them on suspicion of being robbers. The victim has been identified as Ajmal Vahoniya and another wounded person was identified as Bharu Mathur. Bot of them were tribals from the district’s eastern Gujarat.

According to media reports, the duo was released from jail recently, they were booked on charges of theft, rioting and dacoity. After the incident, the police registered a case against the mob, though nobody has been taken into custody yet, as reported by india.com.

The incident comes after a 28-year old Rakbar Khan was lynched to death by a frenzied mob on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Khan along with another man was taking 2 cows to their village in Haryana through the forest near Lalawandi in Alwar district when the incident took place.

Despite the Supreme Court’s stern ruling on mob lynching, this incident came after the death of Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, who was killed by cow vigilantes on similar charges.

In the wake of innumerable mob lynching cases across the country, the top court had earlier asked the Parliament to make a law to deal with mob lynching, saying ‘Mobocracy won’t be allowed.’

The issue was also highlighted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament by Opposition parties ahead of no-confidence motion debate against the ruling dispensation, BJP.

