Another incidence of rape and murder has been reported by Mumbai police, a 26-year-old man was shot dead and his girlfriend was allegedly gang-raped by a robber on Monday night. The robber also took their mobile phone and a two-wheeler with him. As per the reports, the incidence happened near Ambernath-Titwala road. The FIR has been logged by Titwala police under the IPC section 302 (Murder) and police has started the investigation. The deceased was identified as Ganesh Dinkar, who worked as a chef at a Chinese mall.

As per the information, the couple went for a long drive near Ambernath. While heading towards their destination, the man stopped the bike near a hillock to answer nature call, where a group of assailants stopped them and asked for the money. When they refused, robber pointed the gun towards Ganesh and allegedly raped his girlfriend. When Ganesh resisted, assailants shot him dead and flee away with their mobile phones and two-wheeler.

“The accused got angry when the man refused to give in to his demands and fired at him three to four times. After the man collapsed, the accused raped his girlfriend. He then took their valuables, mobile phones, cash and bike before fleeing the spot,” the officer said.

The woman took the help from the local people, who dropped her at the police station. Acting swiftly to the report from women, police rushed to the crime spot and took the man to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police have filed the case after woman’s complain and started the investigation to nab the unidentified man.

