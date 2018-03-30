A youth was tied to a tree and beaten up by miscreants on Friday after he asked them to return the money lent by him. the video of the entire incident has gone viral in which a dozen of boys are mercilessly beating up a boy after tying him to tree. With an aim to spread horror in the city, the miscreants have shared the video online.

In a horrendous video surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, a youth was tied to a tree and beaten up by miscreants on Friday after he asked them to return the money lent by him. In the dreadful video, about a dozen of boys are mercilessly beating up a boy after tying him to tree. They are continuously abusing the man tied to a tree while the youth is pleading for mercy. But, his continuous urges to spare him does not seem to affect the miscreants and they continue hitting him up with belts and sticks. The act of cruelty does not end up with beating the man up, they did not only captured the entire incident on their phones and then made it viral. According to the latest update, the police has arrested two main accused and has formed a special investigation team to search the rest absconding.

With an aim to spread horror in the city, the miscreants have shared the video online. On the other hand, the victim has urged the police officials to register a complaint against the accused boys. According to a report in Zee news, the incident took place in Sadar Kotavali’s Sakrapar village on Wednesday. The victim is resident of Kotavali and works at a shop with his father. In the video, the miscreants can be seen pulling victim’s hairs and trying really hard to break his arm while man tied to a tree seems totally helpless.

After the case was registered, the police immediately came into action. After taking the cognizance, the police arrested the main accused while the four other in the video have been identified and are absconding. On one side, the Yogi-led state government is claiming that the law and order situation will become better in the state as the police is busy encountering the goons, the video of such incidents are increasing day by day.

