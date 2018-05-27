To avoid fine for entering ladies coach in Delhi Metro, a 25-year-old mentally disturbed man jumped on the tracks at Saket station and ran for as much as 900 meters to reach Malviya Nagar. In a video which doing rounds on social media shows that Amit Kumar is running shirtless and bleeding also while attempting to climb up the station platform. Later he was caught red-handed by CISF for breaching the law.

A dramatic incident took place at Delhi’s Saket metro station on Friday evening after a 25-year-old man walked down the tunnel for almost 900 metres and later emerged on the tracks at the next station in Malviya Nagar. Reportedly, the defaulter decided to take the mindless move in order to avoid a penalty for entering ladies coach but was later caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commandos. In a video shot by a commuter, the man identified as Amit Kumar can be seen, shirtless and bleeding while attempting to climb up the Malviya Nagar platform. Notably, both stations come under the Yellow Line and are underground.

Speaking to media, ISF PRO Hemendra Singh said, “Kumar is mentally disturbed and had boarded the ladies coach of the Metro. He was de-boarded at Saket station, where he was penalised Rs 250. After he was released, he stepped down on the Metro tracks and started running towards Malviya Nagar station through the tunnel.” No complaint has been filed against Kumar.

Giving out more details about the case, DCP Deepak Gauri said that they have informed Kumar’s family regarding the incident. “He probably fell on the tracks and hurt himself. His father, an autorickshaw driver, was informed… he came with medical reports of his son’s ongoing treatment at a mental health facility in Rohini. After that, he was handed over to his father.”

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “A man entered the tunnel after allegedly snatching a mobile phone and purse of a passenger at Saket station. He was soon caught and handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police.” Singh and Gauri, however, denied that a snatching attempt had been made.

When asked if there are plans to install PSDs at stations, the DMRC refused and said that with fewer footfalls on Saket and Malviya Nagar they will put PSDs. Currently, they only exist on the recently-launched Magenta and Pink Line stations.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App